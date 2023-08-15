Products
ThumbsUp

ThumbsUp

Where user feedback meets AI wisdom!

Free Options
Collect user feedback, unravel sentiments, identify trends, and unlock invaluable AI-driven suggestions.
Launched in
User Experience
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
 by
ThumbsUp
Fastgen
About this launch
ThumbsUp
ThumbsUpWhere user feedback meets AI wisdom!
0
reviews
4
followers
ThumbsUp by
ThumbsUp
was hunted by
Raúl Sánchez
in User Experience, Customer Communication, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Raúl Sánchez
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
ThumbsUp
is not rated yet. This is ThumbsUp's first launch.
