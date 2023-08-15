Products
ThumbsUp
ThumbsUp
Where user feedback meets AI wisdom!
Collect user feedback, unravel sentiments, identify trends, and unlock invaluable AI-driven suggestions.
User Experience
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
ThumbsUp
Fastgen
ThumbsUp
Where user feedback meets AI wisdom!
ThumbsUp by
ThumbsUp
was hunted by
Raúl Sánchez
in
User Experience
,
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Raúl Sánchez
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
ThumbsUp
is not rated yet. This is ThumbsUp's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
