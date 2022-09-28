Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Thena for Customer Support
Ranked #1 for today
Thena for Customer Support
Manage and service your customers in Slack
Visit
Upvote 117
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Thena keeps track of shared Slack channels with customers. Organizes customer channels with request identification, connects to internal tools, allows customer escalations, notifies teams, and analyzes behavior.
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
Thena for Customer Support
Regie.ai
Ad
Write personalized sales sequences in seconds using AI.
About this launch
Thena for Customer Support
Manage and service your customers in Slack
3
reviews
235
followers
Follow for updates
Thena for Customer Support by
Thena for Customer Support
was hunted by
Govind Kavaturi
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Govind Kavaturi
,
Ankit Saxena
,
Unmukt Raizada
,
Satyavrat Bondre
,
Aditi
,
Akriti Gupta
and
Lokesh SP
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Thena for Customer Support
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Thena for Customer Support's first launch.
Upvotes
117
Comments
21
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#10
Report