The User Testing Field Guide

A free guide and template pack to help run your first test

From choosing a methodology, creating a test plan to recording and sharing results - our free guide features the templates and frameworks you need to help you jump right in. So grab your prototypes and get ready to start testing!
Murat Mutlu
Maker
Hello again PH! We're excited to release our latest eBook - The User Testing Field Guide, featuring everything you need if you're getting started with testing for the first time. It covers the why and how of usability testing, including some handy templates to use for planning and recording your tests. There are lots of links include throughout the book, including creating and testing prototypes in Marvel. Hope you enjoy!
Graeme
@mutlu82 wohoo ! congrats to the team, Marvel resources are always the best resources ! 🙌🏽
Lewis Wain
Awesome! Kudos to Marvel for giving back to the design community. 🙌
Murat Mutlu
Maker
@lewiswain Thanks Lewis! 🙌
@marty
This came at a great time, thanks as always @mutlu82 & gang
Aziz Firat
Great, and free stuff to give back to the community. Thanks for creating this Murat & team!
Thomas
Thanks for the amazing ressource Murat! 💥
