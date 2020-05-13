Discussion
Omid Ghiam
Maker
Hey hunters! 👋 Today, we are releasing our new ebook — The no code revolution. 🚀 Available for free here: https://wfl.io/thenocoderevolution The no code revolution is an ebook that uncovers what the no code movement means for the future of makers and businesses, and how it can benefit web development and marketing teams. For the past few years, we’ve seen individuals, and teams, leverage no code platforms to build amazing products. From simple websites to full-blown web applications, no code has allowed makers to break the code barrier and turn their ideas into a reality. This has caused a rising trend in the ability to quickly go from 0 to 1 — that is, going from idea to initial product. But no code doesn’t just stop there. In fact, while the name implies that you don’t have to code, what you’re really doing is taking the principles of code and applying them in a visual user interface. In a sense, no code tools can help speed up many business processes while scaling from 1 to 100. From automating routine tasks to integrating new features, no code allows team members of all backgrounds to take ownership of product areas that once only a developer could understand. We hope this ebook inspires you and gives you a greater understanding that the no code movement is just an evolution of core principles that has driven technological innovation for millennia. Namely, the desire to democratize and scale processes, tools, and access to mediums that were formerly available only to a small set of people. Stories of creating initial MVPs with no code, to getting funding from Y Combinator and scaling — it's all in this ebook. Hope you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed writing it! Here’s to multiplying the potential of what humankind can create. 🥂
