The Modern Professionals Roadmap

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yam Regev
Maker
The Anti-Extinction Roadmap for Modern Professionals is a future-facing navigation system. In it, you’ll find insightful information and actionable tips that you can use to gain the skills you need to grow as a professional and get the most out of every minute. To create this guide, we gathered wisdom from more than 90 self-learners, cognitive theorist, founders, futurists, and modern professionals like you. It includes 3 sections, 9 chapters and over 100 facts and strategies. And, because it’s from Zest, you know we just included the good stuff--no fluff. *The Roadmap is free to view, download and share. So please, check it out and send the link to your colleagues who you know will appreciate it.* -- *My personal story about this Roadmap* I recently attended a conference packed with founders, CEOs, and modern professionals. The presentations were amazing and I learned a lot. But all that knowledge coming together in one place also reminded me of just how important it is for me, and all modern professionals, to never stop learning. The world changes at such an incredible pace now that if we stop for a minute, we fall behind. Our professional lives are threatened by extinction. We can’t be complacent. We can’t rely on our resumes and past skills to carry us forward. We must constantly be taking on new challenges and gaining new skills. -- Have a question or feedback? Leave a comment. We’d love to hear your thoughts. And, thanks to @benlan for hunting this one! It’s great to be back on PH.
UpvoteShare