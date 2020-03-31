The Leanest Digital Stack by Crrux

Crrux Launches The Leanest Digital Stack Crrux launches the leanest digital stack for SMBs. Now people can work from home(WFH) effectively with increased productivity at substantially reduced costs [Bengaluru, Karnataka], 31st March 2020: We are excited to announce the global launch of [Crrux], a collaboration and work management platform that provides a suite of tools for distributed teams to kick-off a steady Digital Workplace enabling users to work from anywhere.