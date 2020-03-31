The Leanest Digital Stack by Crrux

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Sumeet Anand
Maker
Thank you @kevin for hunting our product Crrux! My whole team appreciates it a lot. Hi Product Hunters, My name is Sumeet. I am one of the founders and the CEO at Crrux. Our team is happy to present our unified collaboration & work management suite. We want to enable our customers to do more with less while avoiding a swarm of apps and tools, which are actually sapping productivity. We hope you enjoy using our product and enhance your productivity, reduce digital stress and save substantial $$$. Some key features to explore: - Manage all types of work (tasks, support requests, sales deals) as kanban boards - Post items and replies via email Share with guest users by just typing their email id in the access field - Web clipper to clip parts of web pages and shareIntegrate - Google custom search to aggregate web content around topics of interest from select set of sitesTo use on mobile devices, just visit www.crrux.com and add to home - it works like a native app - Post replies/comments to All / Just Editors / As private note We can't wait for you to try our product and give us your valuable feedback! We have just begun and with your support we shall be able to realise the dream of bringing the smartphone moment (convergence) to B2B Work Apps. We have quite a few things on our roadmap, we keep prioritizing it based on customer feedback and try to be as responsive as possible in fixing issues and releasing enhancements. Thanks and have a great week! Looking forward to your feedback and support
Upvote (6)Share
My favorite features - Kanban Boards & Search. The search is really good.
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@muhammad_muaz Thanks
UpvoteShare
Very easy to use interface
Upvote (2)Share
I think this is very opt for the current world situation if it also include complete work collaboration and monitoring.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@smocher_la Thanks, we are coming out with intergation to Google Hangout, Zoom and other apps to make it a holistic experience
UpvoteShare