  1. Home
  2.  → The Great Suspender Recover...

The Great Suspender Recovery Tool

Recover your lost Great Suspender tabs

Productivity
Software Engineering
GitHub
This extension attempts to recover your suspended Great Suspender tabs by searching your browser history and displaying any found suspended tabs.
You can then:
- adjust grouping, sorting and detail
- save as folders and bookmarks
- copy URLs to the clipboard
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dave Stewart
Maker
Web Developer and Indie Maker
Last night at about 9pm Chrome decided to nuke The Great Suspender. Luckily for me it's not something I use, but Twitter started to go crazy with reports of people losing tabs and weeks or months of work. However, being an extension developer I realised pretty quickly I could build something to at least restore tabs from History, so I set to work. By 1am I had a POC, by 4am I had it bookmarking, and by 6am it was ready to go live. Between the hours of 6 and 8am I got trigger happy on Twitter, and now it's 8am I'm releasing just after 12am Pacific time! Hopefully it will be a slightly less stressful day for those of you who've lost your tabs, and I'll wake up to see a few upvotes at least :D Night night x
Share