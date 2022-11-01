Products
Home
→
Product
→
The Crazy Ones
The Crazy Ones
The world’s greatest startup show.
A weekly show filled with hot takes and tactical advice on building a business. The Crazy Ones is the startup advisor you've always wanted. Hosted by Alex Lieberman (Morning Brew), Jesse Pujji (GatewayX) and Sophia Amoruso (Girlboss).
Launched in
Marketing
,
Tech
,
Startup Lessons
by
The Crazy Ones
About this launch
The Crazy Ones
The world’s greatest startup show.
The Crazy Ones by
The Crazy Ones
was hunted by
KP
in
Marketing
,
Tech
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Alex Lieberman
,
Jesse Pujji
and
SOPHIA AMORUSO
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
The Crazy Ones
is not rated yet. This is The Crazy Ones's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#106
