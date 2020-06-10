Discussion
Huy Nguyen
Maker
Howdy makers! Today you can get the digital version of 'The Analytics Setup Guidebook' for FREE on Product Hunt! 🚀 → https://www.holistics.io/books/s... In 2015, I co-founded Holistics — a self-service business intelligence tool that lets you turn raw data into actionable business insights. We've dealt with over a hundred enterprise clients at this point, and probably hundreds more data analysts, data engineers and CTOs, from across the world. After a number of years, I realised that data professionals I spoke to often had piecemeal knowledge of our industry. Either they weren't aware of what came before, and therefore could not see the cyclical nature of ideas in data analytics, or they hadn't yet caught up with the full implications of more recent tech developments, some of which have enabled *completely different* workflows from the BI tools from before. I found myself repeating the same stories again and again, along with sending links to the same handful of explanatory articles. The fact of the matter was that modern data analytics knowledge is not yet equally distributed: much of it is locked up in the heads of practicing professionals, and spread out in blog posts and meetup talks and conference keynotes. Nobody had the time to put everything together into a map of the entire industry. This year, we decided to create exactly this map. The Analytics Setup Guidebook is meant to give you just enough to 'not get lost' in the entire business intelligence landscape. You will, in two hours, learn what a modern analytics stack looks like, learn how to think about the various steps involved, understand what the best practices are, and walk away with a high-level overview of the industry — and all that came before. I hope you find the book useful, and if you have any thoughts, I'd love to hear your comments at content@holistics.io! On behalf of the team, Huy Nguyen, CTO @ Holistics.io —- You may also reach out to us on these channels: - Twitter: https://twitter.com/holistics_bi - Blog: https://holistics.com/blog - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/holisti... - Medium: https://medium.com/holistics-sof...
