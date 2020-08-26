  1. Home
Tettra for Microsoft Teams

Search and share knowledge right inside Microsoft Teams

Tettra is a powerful internal knowledge base and wiki for Microsoft Teams that helps you answer repetitive questions and onboard new teammates faster. Connecting Tettra to your chat tool is the best way to make sure your team actually uses your documentation.
Hi Product Hunt - Andy here. Co-founder & CEO of Tettra. For those of you without context, Tettra is an internal knowledge base that helps you actually keep your content updated and makes its accessible by hooking it up to chat. We’re excited to share our new chat integration today: Microsoft Teams. With the Tettra <> Teams integration, you can easily search for saved answers in Tettra and share them with your team or use them yourself from Microsoft Teams. We hope you like it and feel free to post any questions about the product, or our experience building on the Microsoft ecosystem here. Special shoutout to Harish Sukhavasi and Trent Hazy at Microsoft for helping answer all our questions.
Dharmesh ShahFounder and CTO, HubSpot
@andygcook Congrats on the launch. I know all anyone can talk about is Slack these days, but turns out, millions of people use Microsoft Teams. They deserve Tettra too.
@dharmesh Thanks, and agreed. We're thrilled to help more teams grow and thrive together by making it easier to search and share knowledge, no matter the chat platform.
Mike VolpeCEO at Lola.com
Teams has a huge user community - congrats on taking the Microsoft platform capabilities for internal knowledge base and wiki to the next level.
@mvolpe From talking with dozens or teams using Teams, repetitive questions are a big problem. We're hoping Tettra + Teams makes that an issue of the past.
Vinayak RanadeCEO at Drafted
It’s cool that you’re supporting Teams earlier than a lot of others. Were there any significant differences from a development perspective in building on Teams vs other platforms?
@pseudovirtual I think the biggest surprise was just how *vast* Microsoft's development platform is and how much power it gives 3rd party developers. At first, it was admittedly overwhelming. But once we wrapped our head around it, we realized all the workflows we could build to help teams share knowledge faster. They've also done a great job with very thorough documentation. For an engineer-type like me, that is always appreciated.
