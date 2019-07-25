Timex Luxury Group Unveils Teslar Swiss Made Watch To Re-Balance The Body, Fight Magnetism Effects In today's world where magnetic fields surround us in our every day life -- from cell phones and covers, to microwaves and even the upcoming 5G -- the World Health Organization estimates that approximately 30% of the population (in first-world countries) is exposed to high levels of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) and succumb to the effects of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity.