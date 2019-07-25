Deals
Teslar
Protect yourself from your phone's electromagnetic field ⌚
Teslar technology may reduce the negative effects of stress. It replicates Earth’s natural frequency to shield you against the potential harmful effects of electromagnetic pollution.
Timex Luxury Group Unveils Teslar Swiss Made Watch To Re-Balance The Body, Fight Magnetism Effects
In today's world where magnetic fields surround us in our every day life -- from cell phones and covers, to microwaves and even the upcoming 5G -- the World Health Organization estimates that approximately 30% of the population (in first-world countries) is exposed to high levels of electromagnetic frequencies (EMF) and succumb to the effects of Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity.
Timex licenses tech for watches designed to protect people from phone's electromagnetic fields
Timex Group Luxury Division has signed a global licensing agreement with Teslar LLC for the development and distribution of Teslar-branded watches. Not to be confused with Tesla, the electric car company, Teslar is a company specialising in systems that protect people from man-made electromagnetic fields.
