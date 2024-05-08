Launches
The inbox for your finances

Tender is a new kind of personal finance tool centered around an inbox-zero workflow. With Tender you can review spending at your own pace without worrying that something might slip through the cracks.
Web App
Productivity
Personal Finance
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Splitwise
Splitwise
534 upvotes
We've got a great Splitwise integration to help manage shared costs.
Plausible Analytics
Plausible Analytics
948 upvotes
Really love working with other products with a similar stance on privacy.
Xnapper
Xnapper
2,122 upvotes
Couldn't have made these great screenshots without xnapper.
