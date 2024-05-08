Launches
Tender
Tender
The inbox for your finances
Tender is a new kind of personal finance tool centered around an inbox-zero workflow. With Tender you can review spending at your own pace without worrying that something might slip through the cracks.
Tender
Splitwise
534 upvotes
We've got a great Splitwise integration to help manage shared costs.
Plausible Analytics
948 upvotes
Really love working with other products with a similar stance on privacy.
Xnapper
2,122 upvotes
Couldn't have made these great screenshots without xnapper.
Tender
The inbox for your finances
Tender by
Tender
was hunted by
Stephen
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
Stephen
and
Yolanda
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Tender
is not rated yet. This is Tender's first launch.
