Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Teddy Party
Teddy Party

Teddy Party

AI powered party invites and gift pool for kids

Free
Send stunning party invitations in seconds. Eliminate waste. Embrace the simplicity of group gifting and ensure everyone gets what they wish. Swift. Free. Sustainable.
Launched in
Kids
Education
Kids & Parenting
 by
Teddy Party
Ritual
Ritual
Ad
AI-powered problem-solving engine, Amazon style narratives
About this launch
Teddy Party
Teddy PartyAI-powered party invites and gift pool for kids.
0
reviews
32
followers
Teddy Party by
Teddy Party
was hunted by
Zoran Kovacevic
in Kids, Education, Kids & Parenting. Made by
Zoran Kovacevic
and
Garett Rogers
. Featured on April 23rd, 2024.
Teddy Party
is not rated yet. This is Teddy Party's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-