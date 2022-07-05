Products
Tauri
Ranked #10 for today
Tauri
An Electron alternative written in Rust
Tauri is a framework for building tiny, blazingly fast binaries for all major desktop platforms. Developers can integrate any front-end framework that compiles to HTML, JS and CSS for building their user interface.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
Tauri
About this launch
Tauri
An Electron alternative written in Rust
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Tauri by
Tauri
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Tauri
is not rated yet. This is Tauri's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#51
