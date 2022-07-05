Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tauri
Ranked #10 for today

Tauri

An Electron alternative written in Rust

Free
Tauri is a framework for building tiny, blazingly fast binaries for all major desktop platforms. Developers can integrate any front-end framework that compiles to HTML, JS and CSS for building their user interface.
Launched in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub
Tauri
About this launch
Tauri
An Electron alternative written in Rust
Tauri by
Tauri
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Open Source, Developer Tools, GitHub. Featured on July 6th, 2022.
Tauri
is not rated yet. This is Tauri's first launch.
