This is the latest launch from Taskade
Taskade AI Workflows

Taskade AI Workflows

Create and customize any project workflow with Generative AI

Free
Embed
Experience the future of productivity with Taskade AI. Instantly generate 1000s of custom workflows for your team projects, product sprints, marketing campaigns, and more. The only limit is your imagination! Taskade is the second brain for you and your teams.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Taskade
"Excited to hear your thoughts on Taskade AI Workflows! Share your first impressions, how it enhances your productivity, favorite features, and any suggestions. Your feedback helps us shape the future of AI-powered productivity!"

Taskade AI Workflows
The makers of Taskade AI Workflows
About this launch
Taskade
Taskade
Build a second brain for your team. Chat, organize, and get work done in one unified workspace.
205reviews
876
followers
Taskade AI Workflows by
Taskade
was hunted by
John Xie
in Productivity, Task Management, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
John Xie
,
Dionis Loire
and
Stan Chang Khin Boon (lxcid)
. Featured on May 13th, 2023.
Taskade
is rated 4.9/5 by 198 users. It first launched on February 17th, 2017.
Upvotes
43
Vote chart
Comments
11
Day rank
Week rank
