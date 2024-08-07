Launches
Task Kitchen
To-do lists can be overwhelming, making it harder to be productive. Task Kitchen simplifies them by assigning each task a duration and start time. Timeboxing has never been easier, so get cooking!
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Time Tracking
by
About this launch
25
followers
was hunted by
Bill Xu
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
Bill Xu
and
Adnan-Aidan Taha
. Featured on August 9th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Task Kitchen 's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
