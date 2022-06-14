Products
Tango 2.0
Ranked #6 for today
Tango 2.0
Automatically generate step-by-step guides for your team
Automatically create beautiful step-by-step guides with screenshots, in seconds. With Tango 2.0, you can now capture processes outside the browser and invite your entire team to access, edit, and share your hard-earned knowledge.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
Tango
About this launch
Tango 2.0 by
Tango
was hunted by
Ken Babcock
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ken Babcock
,
Brian Shultz
,
Daniel Giovacchini
,
Annie Ng
,
Andi Bailey
,
Garrett Clyde
,
Kristie Howard
,
Isabelle Bilmes
,
Jordan Massingill
,
Danielle Heberling
,
Mike Nissenbaum
,
Kyle Villegas
,
Soumya Cherukupalli
,
Orry Baram
,
William Liew
,
Angela Wu Li
,
Maxime Heckel
,
Colby Morgan
,
Kees Kluskens
,
Mark Lamb
and
Allie Klun
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
Tango
is rated
5/5 ★
by 167 users. It first launched on September 16th, 2021.
Upvotes
24
Comments
7
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#31
