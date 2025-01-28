Launches
Tana
Tana
Put your notes to work with voice and AI
An AI-native workspace for tech-savvy professionals who want to stay on top of everything—without the busywork. Tana helps you connect and organize information so you get it where you need it, in a super flexible format.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Notes
•
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
5 out of 5.0
173
Points
31
Comments
Tana
Kevin William David
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
Hilde Dybdahl Johannessen
Matthew McKinlay
Odin Urdland
Aurora
Brage Bang
Grim Iversen
Tarjei Vassbotn
Olav Sindre Kriken
. Featured on February 3rd, 2025.
Tana
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Tana's first launch.