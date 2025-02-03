Launches
Talo
Talo
Real-time AI Voice Translator for Video-calls
Enhance your video calls with Talo, the leading real-time AI translator. Break language barriers effortlessly and connect globally with instant, accurate translations. Perfect for business
Free Options
Languages
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
Talo by
Talo
Anton Selikhov
Anton Selikhov
Yakov Mamontov
Michael Dansey
Rodion Gavrilov
. Featured on February 10th, 2025.
Talo
is not rated yet. This is Talo's first launch.