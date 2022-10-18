Products
Ranked #8 for today
Talking Photo by Movio
Turn your everyday images into a talking photo
Photo Talking is Happening Now.🧑🎨 'Talking Photo' is a feature of the Movio app that enables you to drive portrait speaking with lip-syncing by text or audio input.
Launched in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
by
Movio
About this launch
Movio
Create spokesperson videos in minutes
30
reviews
1.8K
followers
Follow for updates
Talking Photo by Movio by
Movio
was hunted by
Vio Yiu
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Vio Yiu
,
Joshua Xu
and
Wang Liang
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Movio
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 57 users. It first launched on July 29th, 2022.
Upvotes
44
Comments
18
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#64
