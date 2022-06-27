Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Tailwind UI Templates
Ranked #7 for today
Tailwind UI Templates
Beautiful Next.js templates built by the Tailwind CSS team.
Visit
Upvote 13
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Visually-stunning, easy to customize site templates built with React and Next.js. Designed and built by the makers of Tailwind CSS themselves., it's the perfect starting point for your next project.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Design templates
by
Tailwind CSS
About this launch
Tailwind CSS
A utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
212
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Tailwind UI Templates by
Tailwind CSS
was hunted by
Adrian Marin 🥑
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Design templates
. Made by
Adam Wathan
,
Steve Schoger
and
Jonathan Reinink
. Featured on July 1st, 2022.
Tailwind CSS
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 204 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2017.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Daily rank
#7
Weekly rank
#124
Report