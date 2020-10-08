Tailwind CSS Play
TLDR: The fastest way to experiment with Tailwind CSS and share your code This is a very exciting launch. More and more people are discovering Tailwind CSS but haven't had a chance to try it out because you need to set up an environment. Despite the excellent documentation, there is still some friction to get started. 🤦🏻♂️ THE PROBLEM You want to try out Tailwind CSS or you want to show others your design but now you need to set up PostCSS, config files, VSCode plugins, .... 💡 THE SOLUTION An advanced online playground for Tailwind CSS that lets you use all of Tailwind's build-time features directly in the browser + - Customizing your Tailwind theme - Enabling special variants, like group-hover or focus-within - Using custom directives in your CSS like @apply, @variants, and @responsive - Adding plugins like @tailwindcss/typography - Intelligent code completion and linting - Responsive design mode - One-click sharing All of this by just going to https://play.tailwindcss.com ! 😄 What do you think?
