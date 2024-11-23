Launches
TabTab
Supercharged Windows & Tabs Manager for Mac
TabTab is a native macOS app that will seriously elevate your window and tab management. Switch seamlessly between windows, navigate to individual tabs in apps like Chrome, VSCode, and Figma, and quickly search for any window or tab with ease.
Productivity
User Experience
Apple
TabTab
About this launch
Supercharged windows & tabs manager for Mac
TabTab by
Productivity
User Experience
Apple
Richard Qi
Featured on November 25th, 2024.
This is TabTab's first launch.
20
4
