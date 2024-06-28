Launches
NotchNook

Access media, calendar, files, and more from the Mac's notch

Free Options
Make your Mac's nook functional and the center of utility. Use widgets, view your calendar, control your music, access live actions, files shelf, and more.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Menu Bar Apps
 by
NotchNook
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
NotchNookA whole new way of using your Mac
NotchNook by
NotchNook
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Igor Marcossi
. Featured on June 29th, 2024.
NotchNook
is not rated yet. This is NotchNook's first launch.
