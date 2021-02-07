  1. Home
SYQEL VJ

Automatic responsive visuals for your streams

Windows
Mac
Music
+ 4
Powered by tens of thousands of popular fully responsive visuals, SYQEL VJ is a simple to use desktop application that enables users to instantly visualize their mic or desktop audio feeds & easily use it as a window source in OBS or other broadcasting apps.
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Big fan of SYQRL — love that this is being used for streaming music/DJ sets now!
Yoav Shalev
Maker
⬡-⬡-⬡-⬡-⬡
@chrismessina - Once again - thank you for hunting our products! SYQEL VJ came to life out of a need for DJs, entertainers, music lovers, and vibe setters to heighten their music streaming experience. The SYQEL VJ desktop app takes mic and desktop audio inputs, reacts to it, and produces mesmerizing visuals in real time, taking listeners into a state of full immersion. The desktop app is only one part of our overall mission — to get SYQEL up and running on every kind of screen. Product Hunt users are invited to try our music visualizer for free, right now, at https://app.syqel.com
