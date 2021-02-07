discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
Big fan of SYQRL — love that this is being used for streaming music/DJ sets now!
@chrismessina - Once again - thank you for hunting our products! SYQEL VJ came to life out of a need for DJs, entertainers, music lovers, and vibe setters to heighten their music streaming experience. The SYQEL VJ desktop app takes mic and desktop audio inputs, reacts to it, and produces mesmerizing visuals in real time, taking listeners into a state of full immersion. The desktop app is only one part of our overall mission — to get SYQEL up and running on every kind of screen. Product Hunt users are invited to try our music visualizer for free, right now, at https://app.syqel.com