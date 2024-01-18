Products
Sync Discovery

Taking Music Further

Sync Discovery is a web and mobile application that the music industry uses to plug, monitor, monetize, and protect their songs across broadcast media.
Launched in
Music
SaaS
Radio
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
27
followers
Sync Discovery by
was hunted by
Nkosiphambili Molapisi
in Music, SaaS, Radio. Made by
Nkosiphambili Molapisi
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Sync Discovery's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-