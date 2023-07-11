Products
Home
→
Product
→
Symonda
Symonda
A search engine to discover startups and validate ideas
Upvote 18
Validate your ideas and discover existing startups from all around the world. Our startup search engine makes market research quick and easy.
Launched in
Search
Data & Analytics
Business Intelligence
by
Symonda
About this launch
Symonda
A search engine to discover startups and validate ideas
Symonda by
Symonda
was hunted by
Jan
in
Search
,
Data & Analytics
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Jan
and
Leonard
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Symonda
is not rated yet. This is Symonda's first launch.
Upvotes 18
18
Comments 2
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report