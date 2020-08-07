Discussion
Vincent Lonij
Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! Looking for work is really hard, especially now. That's why we built Swyg Interview Practice to give candidates a boost. I've seen so many amazingly talented people struggle in interviews and not get the job they love. I've been in that place myself. What I learned the hard way is that the only way to improve is lots of practice. Getting through an interview is, of course, not the only part of getting a job but it is a stage where you only get one shot and every bit of help can give you the edge you need to get the job. 👉 Swyg Interview Practice is designed to be collaborative. Candidates help other candidates by interviewing each other. This way, you get to practice interviewing the way it works in real life: with a real partner that can challenge you and ask follow up questions. In the end, the feedback you get comes from us. We'll help you understand your own strengths and weaknesses to help you improve and boost your confidence. Here is what you get: ✅ Several short 1:1 video chats with a partner ✅ Swyg provides questions and instructions, so no need to prepare ✅ Practice your own answers ✅ See the answers of others ✅ Get impartial feedback from Swyg to help you improve We're doing this as a service to the community. ❌ We do not sell your data to anyone. ❌ No fees, ever. We'd love to get some feedback to help us improve and I'm happy to answer any questions. Enjoy, and good luck!
