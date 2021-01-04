discussion
Louis NichollsFounder, Javascript Believer
I've been using Swipe Files since @corey_haines launched it. And it's AWESOME. As a marketer, I love the teardowns and how Corey can pinpoint the exact things that are worth learning from. There are some really clever people in the community too. Genuinely helpful and welcoming. Not the kind of self-promoting "circle-jerk" that most marketing/founder communities turn into. Thanks Corey, can't wait to see where this goes!
Corey is one of the most insightful and friendly people I got to know on Twitter, and I'm super excited to see what he'll do with community. Congrats on launching this @corey_haines!
Congrats on the lauch! Learned a lot from you and Swipe Files over the last few months.
I’ve been part of the community for a couple of months. It’s a really great group of helpful people. Coreys swipes are also very well done!
Love this @corey_haines For anyone considering - I've been in this community for a few months now and can vouch for a no-BS non-salely environment with some really great people sharing a lot of their work and ideas around building and marketing. Love seeing how this is shaping up since its very actively maintained with stronger standards than what most Slack/FB communities offer.