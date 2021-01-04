Log In
Swipe Files

4 Reviews5.0/5
Louis Nicholls
I've been using Swipe Files since @corey_haines launched it. And it's AWESOME. As a marketer, I love the teardowns and how Corey can pinpoint the exact things that are worth learning from. There are some really clever people in the community too. Genuinely helpful and welcoming. Not the kind of self-promoting "circle-jerk" that most marketing/founder communities turn into. Thanks Corey, can't wait to see where this goes!
Corey Haines
Maker
Founder of Swipe Files
@corey_haines @louisnicholls_ You're too kind!! Thanks a ton Louis 🙏 means a lot.
Fabrizio Rinaldi
co-founder and designer at Mailbrew
Corey is one of the most insightful and friendly people I got to know on Twitter, and I'm super excited to see what he'll do with community. Congrats on launching this @corey_haines!
Corey Haines
Maker
Founder of Swipe Files
@corey_haines @linuz90 Thank you so much Fabrizio!! The feeling is mutual 🤜🤛
Wilson Bright
Maker of 👉 https://blocksurvey.io
Congrats on the lauch! Learned a lot from you and Swipe Files over the last few months.
Corey Haines
Maker
Founder of Swipe Files
@wilsonbright Thank you Wilson!!
Lucas Huizinga
I’ve been part of the community for a couple of months. It’s a really great group of helpful people. Coreys swipes are also very well done!
Corey Haines
Maker
Founder of Swipe Files
@lucashuizinga Yoooo you're the man!! Thanks so much 🙌
Ronak Ganatra
Love this @corey_haines For anyone considering - I've been in this community for a few months now and can vouch for a no-BS non-salely environment with some really great people sharing a lot of their work and ideas around building and marketing. Love seeing how this is shaping up since its very actively maintained with stronger standards than what most Slack/FB communities offer.
