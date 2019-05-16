Hey Marketers

So You Think You're Ready to Hire a Marketer? Read This First.

As First Round's Marketing Expert in Residence, Arielle Jackson often helps early-stage founders navigate the search for a full-time marketer of their own. From the when and the why to the who and the how, Jackson offers a crash course on every aspect of the marketer hiring process to help startups figure out what they need and avoid common pitfalls as they fill this important role.