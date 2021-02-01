  1. Home
SVG Waves

Instantly generate SVG waves, made by a 12 year old 🌊

SVG Waves lets you generate waves instantly with clean simple lines. Quickly create consistent looking wavy patterns that are perfect for use on websites or documents.
Hey everyone! 👋🏻 I'm Bereket, a 12-year-old developer based in Toronto, Canada. Over the past few months, I have been looking into releasing products and tools for the public. In the past, I've released several projects and a couple public products but today I am super excited to be launching SVG Waves to all of you! SVG Waves is a tool to generate svg waves. Simply go to svgwaves.io, and start creating waves! It's a fully interactive playground, so you can drag and pull the points to make waves, customize background colours for your wave, pick a wave style you like, and much more! Done with your creation? Press the "export" icon in the middle of the controls, and simply export your wave by downloading it, copying the svg code, css code, or reverse/ rotate transform code. I encourage you to give SVG Waves a try! ✨🚀 Reach me via: Email: imbereket@gmail.com Twitter: @heybereket
