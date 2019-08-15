Get waves
A simple web app to generate svg waves, unique every time
Discussion
James Welch
love stuff like this. very nice. good work!
Looks amazing, love it! would be also cool to export live version, so it can move
Maker
Hi everyone! We are very excited to launch this little tool today that lets you generate SVG waves for your web designs. Thank you for checking out getwaves.io. Looking forward to hearing what you think!
