Svelte is a radical new approach to building user interfaces. Whereas traditional frameworks like React and Vue do the bulk of their work in the browser, Svelte shifts that work into a compile step that happens when you build your app.
Svelte 3: Rethinking Reactivity | Hacker NewsWhen building web apps, it's important to make sure that they're accessible to the broadest possible userbase, including people with (for example) impaired vision or motion, or people without powerful hardware or good internet connections. Accessibility (shortened to a11y) isn't always easy to get right, but Svelte will help by warning you if you write inaccessible markup.
Spec · Toolsday · 93. SvelteWe chat with Rich Harris about his Svelte and the upcoming Svelte v3!
Write less codeThe most important metric you're not paying attention to All code is buggy. It stands to reason, therefore, that the more code you have to write the buggier your apps will be. Writing more code also takes more time, leaving less time for other things like optimisation, nice-to-have features, or being outdoors instead of hunched over a laptop.
- Pros:Cons:
- Simplicity - Elegance - Developper experience
- Editor-IDE integration - Testing / testatbility
I am currently building reactive components and Svelte seems the best choice since it is the best simplest tool for the job. I have yet to find a good reason not to select it as a standard tool in our team.Thomas Carton de Wiart has used this product for one month.
- Pros:Cons:
- Very small compiled code size - Great help on their Discord channel
- Limited third party modules to use
I'm working on a desktop web application that I first made in Vue.js, then moved to Mint to reduce complexity of the code, and finally the last two months I've moved it to Svelte 3. The Svelte 3 version is much easier to maintain and expand upon!Custom Computer Tool has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Karan GanesanHunter@karanganesan · In search of immersive vibes ✨
I have been following the project for a while. I think the new version is gonna make developers think how web apps can be made without using traditional complex stuff. One the best parts : "So we took a step back and asked ourselves what kind of API would work for us... and realized that the best API is no API at all. We can just use the language." Get started by reading this awesome blog https://svelte.dev/blog/svelte-3... and this must watch youtube video https://youtu.be/AdNJ3fydeao
