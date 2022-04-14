unloved
62 followers
Buy curated apps built by product leaders for your use case. Launch your next idea, solve a business pain-point or automate boring workflows. Get started for free with community apps built with AI.
This is the 3rd launch from unloved.
Launched this week
Buy curated apps built by product leaders for your use case. Launch your next idea, solve a business pain-point or automate boring workflows. Get started for free with our community built apps or sell an app you built.
Free
Launch tags: Productivity • SaaS • E-Commerce
Launch Team / Built With
@nitishr This is so fun and refreshingly different! Love the vibe-first approach — it really captures the spirit of hacking things together in a way that feels light but still super useful. Curious to explore what’s in the marketplace already, and love that you're building for indie founders looking to escape bloated stacks. Congrats on the launch, looking forward to seeing how this evolves!
@ignasi_plaza Thank you for your kind words and support! We have a few good ones live, but over 25 in the pipeline (we need to verify they work as intended before making them live) - looking forward to having you on the journey with us!
@nitishr @nitishr That sounds awesome, love that you're prioritizing quality over rushing to publish. Excited to see what else rolls out from that pipeline. Count me in for the journey, this space needs more playful and smart takes like yours!
Unloved AI does something smart: it gives you production-ready apps for common business needs without writing code. Big win for teams that want speed and functionality without Big Dev overhead.
@wayne_appgrowing Thank you Wayne, you're absolutely right!
I really like this. Especially useful for people with marketing skills that can take these projects and grow them.
Submitted my own micro SaaS there :)
@meduard hey! thank you, absolutely was thinking the same thing - a really good way to find talented marketers to take your products forward.
ps: I love the email submit idea but I wasn't able to login or create a new account earlier, I see you've fixed it now/it's working now - I have added it back, will have a proper look soon.