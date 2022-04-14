unloved

unloved

Buy curated apps built by product leaders for your use case. Launch your next idea, solve a business pain-point or automate boring workflows. Get started for free with community apps built with AI.
unloved

Buy and sell vibe coded business apps.
ProductivitySaaSE-Commerce
Nitish Rathee
Hey Hunters 👋 ! Super excited to finally share what we've been working on - a market for vibe coded business apps! It started simple - I became crazy over vibe coding that I ended up pretty much replacing my entire tech stack with vibe coded alternatives - saving hundreds a month for my business +++ dozens of apps that on second thought I don't really need. then, I literally ended up vibe coding the entire marketplace so that I could list them up for sale & help other vibe coders find buyers! So whether you're shifting away from the subscription model or looking to launch your own app, we've curated dozens of apps to help you get started! For Product Hunt users -> There's free deployment support (& we might even deploy for you if you're nice to us) for vercel, netlify and fly.io. If you don't find something but know what you need, just post a request and we'll get it built for you. Let me know what you think!
Ignasi Plaza Alvaro

@nitishr This is so fun and refreshingly different! Love the vibe-first approach — it really captures the spirit of hacking things together in a way that feels light but still super useful. Curious to explore what’s in the marketplace already, and love that you're building for indie founders looking to escape bloated stacks. Congrats on the launch, looking forward to seeing how this evolves!

Nitish Rathee
@ignasi_plaza Thank you for your kind words and support! We have a few good ones live, but over 25 in the pipeline (we need to verify they work as intended before making them live) - looking forward to having you on the journey with us!

Ignasi Plaza Alvaro

@nitishr @nitishr That sounds awesome, love that you're prioritizing quality over rushing to publish. Excited to see what else rolls out from that pipeline. Count me in for the journey, this space needs more playful and smart takes like yours!

Wayne

Unloved AI does something smart: it gives you production-ready apps for common business needs without writing code. Big win for teams that want speed and functionality without Big Dev overhead.

Nitish Rathee
@wayne_appgrowing Thank you Wayne, you're absolutely right!

Meduard

I really like this. Especially useful for people with marketing skills that can take these projects and grow them.

Submitted my own micro SaaS there :)

Nitish Rathee
@meduard hey! thank you, absolutely was thinking the same thing - a really good way to find talented marketers to take your products forward.

ps: I love the email submit idea but I wasn't able to login or create a new account earlier, I see you've fixed it now/it's working now - I have added it back, will have a proper look soon.