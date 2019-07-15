Deals
Sutro
Sutro
A smart pool monitoring device
Home
Tech
Sutro is the simple, safe, and seamless way to manage your Pool (or Spa) water with measurements that make sense and monitoring that is automatic.
39 minutes ago
Sutro's smart pool monitoring device launches next month
Sutro's device has changed a lot since the company appeared as a contestant in our Hardware Battlefield way back in 2015. But who hasn't, really? The startup happened to be in town as TechCrunch paid a visit to SSV's Shenzhen headquarters. Turns out it's a good place to be six weeks ahead of your p...
Aaron O'Leary
Cool idea. I can imagine home pools are an absolute pain to maintain
39 minutes ago
