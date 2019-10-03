Deals
Surface Laptop 3
Surface Laptop 3
The renowned Surface Laptop gets an update
Windows
Hardware
+ 1
m and stylish, available in 13.5” and new 15” touchscreens, rich color options,¹ and two durable finishes. Make a powerful statement and get improved speed, performance, and all-day battery life.²
Featured
an hour ago
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 Feels Like a MacBook (And That's a Good Thing)
Microsoft is shaking things up with Surface Laptop 3. The new clamshell notebook now comes in both a 13-inch and 15-inch versions and a new sandblasted aluminum finish is a refreshing alternative to the device's traditional Alcantara fabric. We spent some time with the Surface Laptop 3 and are now very excited to get the metal 15-inch model in for review.
Microsoft announces Surface Laptop 3 with a new 15-inch model and USB-C
By balancing price, performance, portability, and design, the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop became one of the best notebooks of 2017, and the company barely bothered to change that formula for 2018's Surface Laptop 2. But with the just-announced Surface Laptop 3, the company is finally tweaking the design.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love the colors and the new aluminium finish, it looks like a Macbook and that's a good thing.
an hour ago
