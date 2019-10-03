Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 Feels Like a MacBook (And That's a Good Thing) Microsoft is shaking things up with Surface Laptop 3. The new clamshell notebook now comes in both a 13-inch and 15-inch versions and a new sandblasted aluminum finish is a refreshing alternative to the device's traditional Alcantara fabric. We spent some time with the Surface Laptop 3 and are now very excited to get the metal 15-inch model in for review.