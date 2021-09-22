Products
Surface Duo 2
Surface Duo 2
Now with 5G and an upgraded camera
Do one better on two screens. Now with lightning-fast 5G and dynamic triple lens camera. New dual-screen experiences for Microsoft 365 await, plus Xbox gaming, streaming, and every Android app in the Google Play store.
Featured
1h ago