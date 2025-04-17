Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Supajar
Supajar

Supajar

Analyze and search YouTube comments with AI
Supajar helps you search, analyze, and export YouTube comments using AI. Discover trends, filter by relevance, and export insights to CSV — perfect for creators, marketers, and researchers. Available as a Chrome Extension and web app.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsSaaSArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Supajar gallery image
Supajar gallery image
Supajar gallery image
Supajar gallery image
Supajar gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Supajar
Supajar
Analyze and search YouTube comments with AI
74
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Supajar by
Supajar
was hunted by
Ivan Oliinyk
in Chrome Extensions, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ivan Oliinyk
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
Supajar
is not rated yet. This is Supajar's first launch.