Supajar
Analyze and search YouTube comments with AI
Supajar helps you search, analyze, and export YouTube comments using AI. Discover trends, filter by relevance, and export insights to CSV — perfect for creators, marketers, and researchers. Available as a Chrome Extension and web app.
Chrome Extensions
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Supajar by
Supajar
was hunted by
Ivan Oliinyk
in
Chrome Extensions
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ivan Oliinyk
. Featured on April 24th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Supajar's first launch.