Supabase (Alpha)

An open source Firebase alternative

The opensource Firebase alternative.
Supabase is in alpha right now. Follow our releases on Github to get notified when we move into version 1.0: https://github.com/supabase/supabase
Quick Demo! One month of building.Now in Supabase: Set up Postgres in less than 2 minutes Auto-generated APIs! (they are a bit flaky, go easy) Query your database directly from the dashboard Analyze your queries and make them faster 🚀 1/ Supabase is NOT production ready. Have a play around and let us know what you think.
Discussion
Ray Li
Without a hosted option, perhaps you're missing the target market for Firebase? The whole point of Firebase is to NOT have to manage servers. Now there's a lot to like about Supabase as a lower cost replacement for Pubnub/Pusher. The functions integration looks super sweet too. Upvoted and will investigate as a low-cost realtime server!
kiwicopple
Maker
@rayliverified we have a hosted option! Over at https://app.supabase.io
Kristian Gerardsson
@rayliverified That's not the only/"whole" point of Firebase :P Some ppl (including me) would be willing to manage a server
Ray Li
@copple Yay! Thanks for having that available for testing :)
Nazar Kvyat
A nice alternative, are you supporting an ability to add Sign-in providers like firebase?
AW
Maker
hey @nazar_nazar , we are still designing our client side auth model but we very much want it to be as easy to use if not easier than firebase, more news on this soon, thanks for checking us out
Nazar Kvyat
@antwilson Good luck guys 👍
Junaid Kabani
Great work! I'll add this to https://opensource.builders as a Firebase alternative.
kiwicopple
Maker
@openshiporg thanks - awesome site!
Sigurd Seteklev
Pro
?makers Looks nice. Any plans for when you will be out of alpha/beta?
AW
Maker
@kitemaker hard to give an exact date but we are building none-stop so will hopefully reach a v1 soon. In the mean time we are offering data backups and will be offering master-slave replicas very soon
Graham Park
I'm very excited about this. Can't wait to try it out!
kiwicopple
Maker
@grahampark we're in alpha now in case you're brave (https://app.supabase.io)
