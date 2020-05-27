  1. Home
  2.  → Supabase

Supabase

An open source Firebase alternative

The opensource Firebase alternative.
Quick Demo! One month of building.Now in Supabase: Set up Postgres in less than 2 minutes Auto-generated APIs! (they are a bit flaky, go easy) Query your database directly from the dashboard Analyze your queries and make them faster 🚀 1/ Supabase is NOT production ready. Have a play around and let us know what you think.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment