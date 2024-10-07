Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Subtitly
Subtitly
Realtime subtitles & translations for any app
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
subtitly is a macOS app for live subtitles that are - realtime, fast and reliable - on-device machine learning = audios/transcription will never leave your device - works with any app: zoom, google meets, teams, webex, discord, telegram - anything
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Apple
Audio
by
Subtitly
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Subtitly
Realtime Subtitles & Translations for Any App
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Subtitly by
Subtitly
was hunted by
Rustem Kazakbaev
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Apple
,
Audio
. Made by
Rustem Kazakbaev
. Featured on October 16th, 2024.
Subtitly
is not rated yet. This is Subtitly's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report