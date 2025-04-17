Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Stupid Notes
Stupid Notes
Minimalist note taking app
Visit
Upvote 84
Stupid Notes is a minimalist note-taking app that focuses on what matters. No fancy formatting, just plain text and checklists. Open it, type your thoughts, and get on with your day. AI powered Stupid Search helps you make sense of your notes.
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOS
•
Productivity
•
Notes
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Stupid Notes
Minimalist note taking app
Follow
84
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Stupid Notes by
Stupid Notes
was hunted by
David Pfluegl
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
David Pfluegl
. Featured on April 19th, 2025.
Stupid Notes
is not rated yet. This is Stupid Notes's first launch.