Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Stupid Notes
Stupid Notes

Stupid Notes

Minimalist note taking app
Stupid Notes is a minimalist note-taking app that focuses on what matters. No fancy formatting, just plain text and checklists. Open it, type your thoughts, and get on with your day. AI powered Stupid Search helps you make sense of your notes.
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOSProductivityNotes

Meet the team

Stupid Notes gallery image
Stupid Notes gallery image
Stupid Notes gallery image
Stupid Notes gallery image
Stupid Notes gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Stupid Notes
Stupid Notes
Minimalist note taking app
84
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Stupid Notes by
Stupid Notes
was hunted by
David Pfluegl
in iOS, Productivity, Notes. Made by
David Pfluegl
. Featured on April 19th, 2025.
Stupid Notes
is not rated yet. This is Stupid Notes's first launch.