Stripo 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Maker
Dmitry Kudrenko
Hello, I’m Dmitry Kudrenko, CEO at Stripo. I would love to present to you Stripo - the first email template builder that supports AMP for email technology. No matter if you are an email marketer who uses the drag-and-drop editor or a skilled designer who prefers working with a pure HTML code, Stripo is a perfect tool for you. We provide our users with all the necessary tools to design modern emails that contain interactive elements. Keep up with the times using Stripo! We know how valuable your time is, that’s why we wanted to significantly reduce the time you spend on email creation. Stripo is focused on creation processes automation, thus you can save up to 60% of the time you usually spend on email creation.
Amazing tool for business! Simply to use, fast to learn and as a result - great value! Thank you for this product:)
The ease of drag and drop and the option to go to HTML mode. Keep bringing in new features and new templates - would be willing to pay more if more templates and options were available
Thanks, guys. I can set up what shows in mobile and desktop views separately - that’s the feature I was looking for.
It has a lot of customization to offer for each layout. Good job.