Stray for Mac
Stray for Mac
A stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery
Upvote 394
Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find their way home.
Launched in
Adventure Games
Cats
Games
by
Stray
Stray
A cat-based adventure game
Stray for Mac by
Stray
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Adventure Games
,
Cats
,
Games
. Featured on December 10th, 2023.
Stray
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2022.
394
59
#3
#36
