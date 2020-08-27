  1. Home
Story Creator

Simple online video editing for digital creators

Story Creator is a simple online video editing tool for digital creators. You can think of Canva as Photoshop for dummies while Story Creator is After Effects for dummies.
👋 Product Hunters! My name is Michael Aubry - the creator of https://storycreatorapp.com and I'm very excited to launch my project on Product Hunt! 💡 What is it? https://storycreatorapp.com has been designed for creators to make videos for social media faster. 🤔 Why? Gary Vee and others like him were paving the way for how brands should be marketing via Social Media. They make it seem so easy, then I tried to copy what they were doing -- I found myself tearing my hair out. With little experience in After Effects, it was a pain to find assets and inspiration. Then I found myself Googling how to do things every 5 minutes. I wanted a tailor-made video editor to help me pump out high-quality content in less time. I wanted something enjoyable and fun to use. When adding templates and assets they should only be one click away. If you want to see what it's all about then go check out the product. Leave some feedback and if you would like to you're welcome to DM me on Twitter or leave a comment below 👇
James FutheyFounder @MeetingRoom365
Really nice, polished product! Looks like a great tool for creating short videos for social media. Was bummed that when going from creating a video in the demo -> sign up via Google, it loses the video you were making. Everything else was super seamless.
@futhey Awesome, thanks for the kind words. Yes, that was on my mind today. A function was lost due to a major migration a few weeks ago. I will put that as a higher priority for the next users. I apologize if that was annoying. Super glad you gave it a shot and liked it though :)
James FutheyFounder @MeetingRoom365
@michael_joseph_aubry Yeah, everything was smooth & super intuitive, which is why little things like that stand out :) Second time seeing the tutorial was like "Wait, you forgot about me? I just made this dumb video where I didn't even change the placeholder text. I thought we were friends?" Took like 10 seconds to remake :D
Devan Soodgrowth consultant
Awesome tool, @michael_joseph_aubry!! Love the effects you've implemented and super smooth. Thank you for this!! 🙏🏾 Would upvote 1000x if I could!
@devansood Devan thanks for the kind words. They need a Super Saiyan mode for upvotes. That would be awesome.
GeneSwipe.Page // GrowthInsider.co
What a great app! Congrats Michael!
@cogentgene Thanks Gene for the kind words. I love building digital products, so it makes me happy to be able to share with the world. Glad you like it :)
Christoph PaterokFounder Webstories.Agency
This product is awesome! 👏 We already created a first Video for our Instagram Account. It’s super easy and the support was great! Maybe in the future there could be an API to just change text and images and render new videos based on a template. 🤔 Just an idea... :)
@patte87 I cant wait to build that. Once I grow a team you bet we are going to be tackling this. I want to describe how to make a video to Alexa and have a news worthy video on Social Media. That would be epic.
