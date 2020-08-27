Story Creator
👋 Product Hunters! My name is Michael Aubry - the creator of https://storycreatorapp.com and I'm very excited to launch my project on Product Hunt! 💡 What is it? https://storycreatorapp.com has been designed for creators to make videos for social media faster. 🤔 Why? Gary Vee and others like him were paving the way for how brands should be marketing via Social Media. They make it seem so easy, then I tried to copy what they were doing -- I found myself tearing my hair out. With little experience in After Effects, it was a pain to find assets and inspiration. Then I found myself Googling how to do things every 5 minutes. I wanted a tailor-made video editor to help me pump out high-quality content in less time. I wanted something enjoyable and fun to use. When adding templates and assets they should only be one click away. If you want to see what it's all about then go check out the product. Leave some feedback and if you would like to you're welcome to DM me on Twitter or leave a comment below 👇
Really nice, polished product! Looks like a great tool for creating short videos for social media. Was bummed that when going from creating a video in the demo -> sign up via Google, it loses the video you were making. Everything else was super seamless.
@michael_joseph_aubry Yeah, everything was smooth & super intuitive, which is why little things like that stand out :) Second time seeing the tutorial was like "Wait, you forgot about me? I just made this dumb video where I didn't even change the placeholder text. I thought we were friends?" Took like 10 seconds to remake :D
Awesome tool, @michael_joseph_aubry!! Love the effects you've implemented and super smooth. Thank you for this!! 🙏🏾 Would upvote 1000x if I could!
@devansood Devan thanks for the kind words. They need a Super Saiyan mode for upvotes. That would be awesome.
@cogentgene Thanks Gene for the kind words. I love building digital products, so it makes me happy to be able to share with the world. Glad you like it :)
This product is awesome! 👏 We already created a first Video for our Instagram Account. It’s super easy and the support was great! Maybe in the future there could be an API to just change text and images and render new videos based on a template. 🤔 Just an idea... :)