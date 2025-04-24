Subscribe
Remove the reels feature from Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok
Stop Reels lets you use Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok normally — minus the endless reels and video traps.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsProductivitySocial Media

Meet the team

About this launch
67
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Stop Reels by
Stop Reels
was hunted by
Khalil Rouis
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Social Media. Made by
Khalil Rouis
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
Stop Reels
is not rated yet. This is Stop Reels's first launch.