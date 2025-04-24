Launches
Stop Reels
Stop Reels
Remove the reels feature from Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok
Stop Reels lets you use Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok normally — minus the endless reels and video traps.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Social Media
About this launch
Khalil Rouis
Khalil Rouis
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Stop Reels's first launch.