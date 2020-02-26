Stonly Knowledge Base
Interactive knowledge bases and help-centers
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alexis Fogel
Maker
Hi everyone and kudos to @alexd for hunting us. We are thrilled to be on Product Hunt today for a second time and with a totally new product. We launched a last year (we were product of the month last July: https://www.producthunt.com/post...). Thanks to this we had a lot of people trying our product and integrating guides on their help-centers. We are been super impressed by the quality of what people did and the result they got with their customer. Thanks to all for the support. So here we are again today and we are glad to announce a new product that came right from customer requests: the ability to generate full knowledge bases directly with interactive step-by-step guides. Basically, it means that all your knowledge base can become interactive and benefit from the following: • Step-by-Step articles • Powerful search at a step level (so people can jump right to the solution). • Unlimited sub-categories • Full customization • Right management and versioning • Multi-languages (including RTL) • Detailed analytics Eating our own dog food, you can see how it look on our own website: https://help.stonly.com/ It can be used both for external and internal purposes and linked to any CRM system like Zendesk or Frontapp. Not to mention that it can live in a widget version too on any page of your website (look at this: https://www.loom.com/share/4c8f2... ). Anyway, very happy to talk about it. Please leave a comment if you have a question about it.
Upvote (5)Share
Hunter
I'm following Stonly for a while. I'm really impressed by the velocity they have and the hability to launch new features like this awesome Knowledge base. Gg @alexisfogel and @dabrowski_kris
Upvote (2)Share
Fanboy alert: love what @alexisfogel & The Stonly team are doing to change how product knowledge is shared to users.
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@liamboogar Thanks Liam, we are doing our best for sure :D
Thank you @alexisfogel for shipping tools that bring CS & Marketing teams together!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@monsieurfred It's all about the customer experience and the more consistent the experience, the better
So impressed with the velocity of this team. Search right to the step, not just the article, and from a chat widget vs having to go to the KB is a game-changer, to me.