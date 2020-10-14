discussion
Alexis Fogel
Hey everyone 👋🏻, we are super excited to be back on Product Hunt with a huge upgrade of Stonly. With this new version we took our concept of interactive guides and built a platform around it that tackle use cases such as: - Product tours and onboarding - Hotspots and feature discovery - Interactive support guides and knowledge bases (internal and external) - Custom contact forms connected to your CRM - Actionable NPS surveys - Scripted agent guides - Website chatbot alternative No matter the use case, you can target users based on their profiles, get deep analytics on engagement, and manage view and edit rights. Last time we were here, we got amazing feedback from the community and we would love to hear what you think about this new version.
Raph Grieco
Contextualization is what differentiates successful user-centric products from random, generic tools. Congrats to @alexisfogel and the whole Stonly team! Raph (from UPCOMINGVC & Supervalo)
Alexis Fogel
@rphgrc Thanks a lot Raph :)
Nicolas Jacques
Cofounder @ Naker
Customer Experience and onboarding is one of our major stake in our company, and Stonly 2 is one of the best tool I've ever seen for that.
Alexis Fogel
@make_the_web_cool_again Thanks a lot Nicolas and glad you like it
Eduardo RonzanoEarly-stage investor // Founder @KelDoc
Super impressive! The onboarding and product tours are a game changer!
Alexis Fogel
@eronzano Thanks Eduardo. Happy to show you more
Julien Sylvain
Great product UX!
Alexis Fogel
@julien_sylvain Thanks Sylvain, having a simple experience for content creator and view is key for us 😀
