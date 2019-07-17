Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Hunter
Alex. Delivet
I met Alexis few months ago and he showed me Stonly. The product is really impressive and the team is moving very very fast. I wish them a lot of success.
Upvote (2)Share
MakerPro
Hi everyone and thanks a lot to @alexd for hunting us, you rock. We are thrilled to be on Product Hunt today as we have been working relentlessly on Stonly for over a year now. The reason we decided to create Stonly is that current tools just don't work to explain modern products or teach complex technologies. Linear articles and stopping/starting videos is garbage. Ultimately, people are out there building the coolest things but they are failing at explaining how they work. We think that sucks. Stonly keeps all that hard work from being wasted. it lets products, services and teachers be their best. We want to reinvent the way help content is created to go from static, unorganized and hard to digest information to interactive, detailed, step-by-step guides. Let me give you some use cases to make it more concrete: - Let’s say you have an issue with an app and you try to look for help online. You will probably end up on their help-center but then might end-up reading endless articles and never find a solution to your specific case. These articles can be replaced by simple step-by-step guides making sure you only see the content that is relevant to you. Here is for instance a guide created by Calendly to help their users installing Calendly on their website: https://bit.ly/2YEDTT3. - It is also very helpful for companies to create troubleshooting experience for their users. Dashlane has seen a 28%+ reduction in tickets opening while A/B testing one of their article with the following Stonly: https://bit.ly/2J8Wn5L. And for people that ended up created a ticket, the first-reply rate received a 20% bump as information about the navigation history was transferred to the agent. - Confrere got even further and integrated a Widget we have developed prior to their Intercom chat so that people could fix their issues by themselves. Here is me demoing the experience: Here also when a user ended up starting an Intercom convo, the person replying got a private note with the history. But Stonly is also used by companies to help agents with scripted guides, train partners and team members or to create purchase guides for customers. As you can see the possibilities are endless and we are looking forward to hearing how you could use it. We have tried to create the most convenient and enjoyable way to create these guides and would love to hear your feedback on how we can make it better.
Upvote (2)Share
Great tool for improving user onboarding experience, top notch UI. Very exciting!
Upvote (1)Share
MakerPro
@valentin_berthomier Thanks a lot Valentin, glad you like it :)
UpvoteShare
Easy to use, neatly designed, covers many use-cases.
UpvoteShare