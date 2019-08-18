Discussion
Hunter
Calum Webb
Hey there! I've been a happy user of Stoic. for the past couple months and absolutely loved using it to reflect on my moods throughout the day, discover great quotes and perform mindful exercises. Stoic's latest updates over the last couple weeks have expanded on the mood tracking with the development of a Trends page to better track your mood over time, personalised routines which suggest exercises to perform for your morning, evening or night routines, in response to questions you answer about your mood and what influences are affecting you at the time of day. Congrats to @mlobodzinski on being featured App of the Day yesterday 🙌
